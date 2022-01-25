Tiffany Haddish Responds Exactly As You'd Expect When Asked About Recent DUI Arrest

Actor and comedian Tiffany Haddish is moving on from her run-in with the law on January 14. According to TMZ, Haddish was taken into custody around 2:30 a.m. after Georgia police officers pulled the star over for allegedly falling asleep at the wheel. Authorities say Haddish was suspected to be under the influence of marijuana when she was arrested. The "Girls Trip" actor was reportedly only in jail for a few hours before paying her bail.

Prior to her DUI charge, Haddish was dealing with a number of issues in her personal life. ​​"I'm going through some things over here," she admitted to Entertainment Tonight in January. "My personal life is in shambles. This year people are like, 'Happy New Year!' I'm like, 'No, neutral New Year.' I'm gonna be neutral in the year." In addition to her painful breakup with Common, Haddish is mourning the recent losses of her dog, grandmother, and mentor-turned-father-figure comedian Bob Saget. "That man — he taught me so much," she told the outlet. "...He was always encouraging and kind."

Come what may, Haddish tends to use her signature sense of humor to overcome her hardships. Haddish just broke her silence on her arrest, and her response is exactly as hilarious as you'd expect.