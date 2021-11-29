Inside Tiffany Haddish And Common's Split

In the immortal words of Tyra Banks, we were all rooting for Tiffany Haddish and Common's relationship. But alas, according to sources close to the couple, the two have now called it off.

Though they first met on the set of "The Kitchen," Haddish revealed on "Steve-O's Wild Ride" podcast (via People) that there initially wasn't any sexual chemistry between them because she "had her eyes set on something else." But over time, they became close enough that things took a turn for the romantic. The "Girls' Trip" star confirmed their relationship on an August 2020 episode of the podcast, noting that she and Common went on a virtual Bumble date while in quarantine. Things went so well that they both got COVID tested and decided to meet up IRL and officially began dating. For his part, the rapper couldn't help but gush about Haddish on "Live With Kelly and Ryan," calling her "a wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person."

Clearly, the two cared for each other a lot, but now things are over. What went wrong?