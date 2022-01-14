What We Know About Tiffany Haddish's DUI Arrest

Tiffany Haddish was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Georgia, per TMZ. The "Girls Trip" star got arrested in the early morning hours of January 14, adding to a series of tough recent events for Haddish.

The arrest came after the death of Haddish's grandmother and close friends Bob Saget and Carl Craig, noted TMZ. On top of it all, Haddish's dog died, and in November 2021, Haddish and Common split after a widely publicized romance. Haddish explained to ET Online, "I'm very emotional. I've been crying a lot 'cause it's— that's my heart. My dog was my heart, and the other people who passed, you know, they were my rocks. They had my back. I mean, they taught me a lot, so I lost the physical, [but] I'm sure I got them in the spiritual."

Although Haddish has not commented on the arrest as of this writing, details have emerged about what allegedly happened.