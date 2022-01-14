What We Know About Tiffany Haddish's DUI Arrest
Tiffany Haddish was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Georgia, per TMZ. The "Girls Trip" star got arrested in the early morning hours of January 14, adding to a series of tough recent events for Haddish.
The arrest came after the death of Haddish's grandmother and close friends Bob Saget and Carl Craig, noted TMZ. On top of it all, Haddish's dog died, and in November 2021, Haddish and Common split after a widely publicized romance. Haddish explained to ET Online, "I'm very emotional. I've been crying a lot 'cause it's— that's my heart. My dog was my heart, and the other people who passed, you know, they were my rocks. They had my back. I mean, they taught me a lot, so I lost the physical, [but] I'm sure I got them in the spiritual."
Although Haddish has not commented on the arrest as of this writing, details have emerged about what allegedly happened.
Tiffany Haddish allegedly fell asleep at the wheel
People reported that Atlanta's Peachtree City police got a call about a driver who had fallen asleep at the wheel, and when they located the vehicle, Tiffany Haddish was identified as the driver. Georgia authorities alleged to TMZ the comedian may have smoked marijuana, and they told People, "Subsequent investigation led to Ms. Tiffany Haddish being arrested for Driving Under the Influence. She was transported to the Fayette County Jail without incident."
In addition to the suspected DUI charge, Haddish was charged with improper stopping on a roadway, per TMZ. Haddish posted a bond and left the jail around 6:30 a.m., according to the outlet.
One the same day news broke about her arrest, ET Online published a new interview with the star, with her discussing the possibility of hosting Hollywood's biggest award show — the Oscars. "You know, I wouldn't turn it down, but you know, I am booked and busy, but when it's the Oscars," she quipped. "Oh, I'm available in April." Considering the recent turn of events, that now seems unlikely.