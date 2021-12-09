Common Reveals What Really Caused Split From Tiffany Haddish

The world collectively let out a big cry after it was confirmed at the end of November that Common and Tiffany Haddish broke up after a year of dating. At the time, a source told People that their breakup had to do with how little time they spent together. "They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship," the source revealed.

Haddish had confirmed her relationship with the rapper in August 2020 while appearing on Steve-O's podcast, "Wild Ride," noting they met on a virtual Bumble date during quarantine and describing it as "the best relationship I've ever been in." In the same month, Common gushed about his girlfriend on "Live with Ryan and Kelly," calling her a "wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person." He added, "You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life. I'm happy."

Now, while Haddish has stayed silent on their split, Common has revealed the reason they couldn't make it work.