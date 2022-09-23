Wynonna Judd Is Opening Up About Healing After Her Mother's Death

This article includes discussion of suicide.

Losing a parent is never easy — and for Wynonna Judd, the pain is still fresh. In April, fans were heartbroken to find out that Naomi Judd had died as a result of suicide. According to documents obtained by Page Six, the country star "had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound" to the head. Over the years, Naomi had been a big advocate for mental health and even opened up about her own struggles with depression.

"I never dealt with all the stuff that happened to me, so it came out sideways, as depression and anxiety," Naomi said in a 2017 essay for NBC News. "Depression is partly genetic, and I have it on both sides of my family." The singer also detailed a very dark time in her life when she didn't get up from the couch for "two years." And, even though in recent years Naomi appeared to be in better spirits, trying to overcome depression was always an uphill battle for her. Naomi's death not only sent shockwaves throughout the world, but it's also been exceptionally hard for her daughters Wynonna and Ashley, who remained by their mother's side every step of the way.

"She obviously was suffering," Ashley told "Good Morning America." "And, as such, her days up until that moment — were hurtful to her." While the ladies remain focused on healing, Wynonna is opening up about her grieving process.