Naomi Judd's Autopsy Report Tells Tragic Story Of Her Death

Since Naomi Judd died, fans have waited patiently to learn the truth behind the beloved superstar's death. At the time of her passing, the singer's daughters, Ashley and Wynonna Judd, revealed that their mother lost her battle with mental illness. But, on August 26, a Nashville medical examiner's office officially released Naomi's autopsy report to the public. Initially obtained by the Associated Press, the documents confirmed that Naomi died by suicide. "She had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to Williamson Medical Center where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival," the report stated (via Page Six).

In a statement following the devastating report, the Judd family gave further insight into Naomi's health struggles. "We have always shared openly both the joys of being a family as well its sorrows, too. One part of our story is that our matriarch was dogged by an unfair foe," they said. "She was treated for PTSD and bipolar disorder, to which millions of Americans can relate."

Prior to her death, Naomi had remained an open book about her mental health journey. In a 2017 letter to NBC News, the "Love Can Build A Bridge" singer said that her past trauma contributed to her long battle with depression and anxiety. "Depression is partly genetic, and I have it on both sides of my family," Naomi said. But, even though she dealt with her own ups and downs, Naomi always remained a fierce supporter of others struggling with depression until the end.

