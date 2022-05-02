Naomi Judd's Comments On Her Mental Health Struggle Have Resurfaced

It's hard to believe that one-half of the singing duo The Judds has died. On April 30, Naomi Judd's daughters, Ashley and Wynonna Judd, took to social media to share some devastating news with fans. "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," Ashley wrote on Instagram and Twitter. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory." To make things even more heartbreaking, Naomi's death came ahead of her and Wynonna's induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, which, as we all know, is an incredibly high honor in the music industry.

The May 1 ceremony went on as planned, and Wynonna and Ashley put on brave faces as they took to the stage to honor their mother. "My momma loved you so much, and she appreciated your love for her, and I'm sorry that she couldn't hang on until today," Ashley said, making sure to thank fans for helping Naomi through some tough times. She noted that their "esteem" and "regard" for her "really penetrated her heart and it was your affection for her that did keep her going in these last years." Wynonna echoed the same sentiments, and took a second to share a laugh, stating that she hadn't prepared much of a speech since she "knew that mom would probably talk the most."

After all, when it came to sharing her issues, Naomi was incredibly brave.