Why Naomi Judd's Cause Of Death Leaves Fans With More Questions Than Anything Else

Fans are grieving the loss of a member of one of country music's most beloved families, The Judds' matriarch Naomi Judd. Naomi's equally-talented daughters, former bandmate Wynonna and actor Ashley, broke the sad news in a statement on Instagram. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory," they said. Naomi was 76 years old.

The "Young Love" hitmaker and her daughter Wynonna took the country music world by storm in the '80s. The duo scored a Grammy in the Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal category for their song "Mama He's Crazy" in 1984, the start of a streak that would see them take home more Grammy Awards in the following years. By the time Naomi and Wynonna had stopped performing together in 1991, the duo had a grand total of five Grammys and over a dozen No. 1 hits. In a 2021 interview, Naomi spoke to ET about their first Grammy win, saying, "Wynonna and I both said the same thing, that it felt like we were in a car crash 'cause it happened so fast it was life-changing."

Wynonna and Ashley didn't share an exact cause of death in their statement, leaving fans with lingering questions about the end of Naomi's life with the statement, "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness."