Why Naomi Judd's Cause Of Death Leaves Fans With More Questions Than Anything Else
Fans are grieving the loss of a member of one of country music's most beloved families, The Judds' matriarch Naomi Judd. Naomi's equally-talented daughters, former bandmate Wynonna and actor Ashley, broke the sad news in a statement on Instagram. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory," they said. Naomi was 76 years old.
The "Young Love" hitmaker and her daughter Wynonna took the country music world by storm in the '80s. The duo scored a Grammy in the Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal category for their song "Mama He's Crazy" in 1984, the start of a streak that would see them take home more Grammy Awards in the following years. By the time Naomi and Wynonna had stopped performing together in 1991, the duo had a grand total of five Grammys and over a dozen No. 1 hits. In a 2021 interview, Naomi spoke to ET about their first Grammy win, saying, "Wynonna and I both said the same thing, that it felt like we were in a car crash 'cause it happened so fast it was life-changing."
Wynonna and Ashley didn't share an exact cause of death in their statement, leaving fans with lingering questions about the end of Naomi's life with the statement, "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness."
Fans lament over Naomi Judd's death
Naomi Judd was rather candid about her history of mental illness. "What I've been through is extreme. My final diagnosis was severe depression," she said during a 2016 appearance on "Good Morning America." She described her condition as "treatment-resistant," but sought treatment through psychiatric facilities and various medications. With her mental health in tow, many users on Twitter had questions regarding the circumstances of Naomi's death, with many pointing to her recent CMT Music Award performance and her scheduled 2022 tour.
"Very sad news ... These pandemic years & all its exposed about humanity has made it harder than ever for people to find things to be positive about & a single reason to keep going," said one Twitter user. "I hope she finds the peace that she could not find here on Earth ... Love life everybody please," wrote another.
Naomi's death comes just one day before she and Wynonna were about to a huge honor: their induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. "My mother, to me, is the queen of my parade — and it's time to celebrate her," Wynonna told People upon learning the news in 2021. And in addition to her daughters, Naomi is survived by her husband of 33 years, fellow musician Larry Strickland. "Naomi Judd's family request privacy during this heartbreaking time," he said in a statement to People. "No additional information will be released at this time."