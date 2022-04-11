The Unexpected Mother-Daughter Duo Who Stole The CMT Music Award Red Carpet

Red isn't good enough for the CMT Music Awards, which has donned a pink carpet instead since 2016. Its desire to bring a more festive, party atmosphere is definitely working at the 2022 gala, with many stars taking it seriously at the April 11 event. This year has proven to be a very colorful affair.

Lots of the expected country music stars are turning heads on the carpet, including Carrie Underwood, of course, who has appeared on many a best dressed list in the past. She appeared in a purple, sheer, leopard-print mini dress with a halter top — and who knew those things would go together. Jimmie Allen wore a gorgeous purple fringe jacket, per Page Six, while stars like Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, Mickey Guyton, MacKenzie Porter, Carly Pearce, Sophia Scott, and Anthony Mackie strutted their stuff in all shades of bright, pale, and jewel tones, including lots of pink. Sadly, one expected face wasn't at the pink carpet live, as co-host Kelsea Ballerini was forced to stay home because of a positive test for COVID-19. She still dressed for the occasion, per Taste of Country, in a white pant suit with her sweet dog Dibs as her primary accessory.

But one couple stole all the attention at the pink carpet with their appearance — and it wasn't a romantic couple, but a famous mother-daughter team.