The Real Reason Fans Were Fuming Over The CMT Awards

Awards shows during the pandemic have not been faring well with viewers. The Grammys got panned when Vulture wrote, "The Grammys would be wise to get out of its own way more often." The 2021 Academy Awards faced dismal ratings and abysmal reviews, per Variety. And, now, the CMTs have seemingly fallen victim to the same problem. Fans appear to think the show and its stars are phoning it in — and in the age of Zoom performances — some might argue they aren't wrong.

One Twitter user wrote, "Not watching, No Blake Shelton, No Keith Urban, No Marren Morris it's all the same nominations same winners same rigged snub the real talent show." There's a saying that you can't please all of the people all of the time, but when most of the people are having similar reactions — well, perhaps producers should stand up and take notice.

Another Twitter user wrote, "quite possibly the WORST award show I've ever witnessed." Ouch. A scroll through Twitter reveals very few tweets about the show in general that aren't from the accounts of nominated artists promoting themselves. With all the streaming services available — especially the streaming live performances during the pandemic, the question must be asked — Have we reached award show over-saturation? That's TBD. So, in the meantime, let's explore why the CMTs didn't resonate with some viewers.