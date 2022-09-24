Bachelor's Clayton Echard And Susie Evans Share News Everyone Predicted

When it comes to reality TV, "The Bachelor" has remained one of the most recognized shows in the genre. Since its debut in 2002, the beloved series has produced 26 seasons and numerous spin-offs, including "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise." While fans have praised the show for its larger-than-life locations and romantic scenes, the series has also gained popularity for its jaw-dropping drama.

Back in January, the franchise delivered one of its most dramatic entries with Season 26, which featured former "Bachelorette" contestant Clayton Echard in the title role. Like other seasons, viewers witnessed the former football player juggle the affection of 30 women across multiple dates. However, toward the end of his journey, Clayton found himself in a sticky predicament when one of his final three, Susie Evans, self-eliminated after he admitted to sleeping with her fellow contestants, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey (via Us Weekly).

While fans of the two were shocked by Susie's abrupt exit, the two later reconciled onstage during the show's "After the Final Rose" reunion (via E! News). "We took time apart after the show, and we reset. We're really happy to be here today," she explained. However, in August, the two revealed they would no longer be living together, according to People, instead opting to continue their relationship long-distance. So, when Clayton and Susie made their latest announcement, few fans were shocked to hear the news.