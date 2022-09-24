Bachelor's Clayton Echard And Susie Evans Share News Everyone Predicted
When it comes to reality TV, "The Bachelor" has remained one of the most recognized shows in the genre. Since its debut in 2002, the beloved series has produced 26 seasons and numerous spin-offs, including "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise." While fans have praised the show for its larger-than-life locations and romantic scenes, the series has also gained popularity for its jaw-dropping drama.
Back in January, the franchise delivered one of its most dramatic entries with Season 26, which featured former "Bachelorette" contestant Clayton Echard in the title role. Like other seasons, viewers witnessed the former football player juggle the affection of 30 women across multiple dates. However, toward the end of his journey, Clayton found himself in a sticky predicament when one of his final three, Susie Evans, self-eliminated after he admitted to sleeping with her fellow contestants, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey (via Us Weekly).
While fans of the two were shocked by Susie's abrupt exit, the two later reconciled onstage during the show's "After the Final Rose" reunion (via E! News). "We took time apart after the show, and we reset. We're really happy to be here today," she explained. However, in August, the two revealed they would no longer be living together, according to People, instead opting to continue their relationship long-distance. So, when Clayton and Susie made their latest announcement, few fans were shocked to hear the news.
Fans weren't surprised by Clayton Echard and Susie Evans' breakup
After enduring one of the most dramatic seasons of "The Bachelor" ever, Clayton Echard and Susie Evans announced their breakup via social media. The news comes nearly six months after the two reunited on the show's "After the Final Rose" reunion special. "With incredibly heavy hearts, we wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways," the pair said in a joint statement via Instagram. "For anyone who has ever loved, know this was a painful decision to make and not one taken lightly."
While Clayton and Susie refrained from sharing the exact details behind their breakup, they did reveal that their relationship was filled "with a significant amount of pain" that couldn't be healed. Shortly after the couple uploaded their announcement, fans of the series took to social media to share their thoughts on the revelation.
One fan wrote, "Who is surprised that Clayton and Susie broke up? Literally no one." Another fan tweeted, "Literally no one cares about Susie and Clayton." On Reddit, "Bachelor" fans expressed similar sentiments, with one user writing, "Say it ain't so, not Claysie! I totally expected this publicity stunt of a relationship to make it all the way. Who'd have thunk it?" Another Reddit user even suggested that the show cast "older" contestants who are ready for commitment. "I met them on Monday and made a joke that they weren't together to the friends I was with. Oop," one Bachelor Nation fan added.