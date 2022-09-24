Chris Rock Reportedly Turned Down Another Major Hosting Gig

The aftermath of Will Smith's altercation with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars has been followed by a myriad of things. First, there was outrage from other celebrities. "Will Smith owes Chris Rock a huge apology," director Rob Reiner tweeted at the time. "There is no excuse for what he did. He's lucky Chris is not filing assault charges." Then, there was the outrage from Rock's family. Opening up about how the altercation made her feel Chris' mom, Rosalie Rock, told WIS that the "Hancock" star disrespected her, as well. "When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us. He really slapped me," she said.

Chris' brother, Tony Rock, also shared his thoughts on the incident, alleging that Smith acted out of frustration of being compared with rapper Tupac who, until his death, was close friends with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. "I think the slap was the accumulation of being slapped on other levels," Tony said on the "Top Billin' with Bill Bellamy" podcast. "Jada commonly talks about Tupac, her relationship with Tupac. As a man married to this woman, you're like, 'Damn, is what I'm doing not enough?'"

Though Chris himself has only made indirect comments about the slap, a source told People in August that the comic has moved on from the unfortunate incident. Yet, it appears Chris continues to make decisions based on what happened that night.