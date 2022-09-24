Chris Rock Reportedly Turned Down Another Major Hosting Gig
The aftermath of Will Smith's altercation with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars has been followed by a myriad of things. First, there was outrage from other celebrities. "Will Smith owes Chris Rock a huge apology," director Rob Reiner tweeted at the time. "There is no excuse for what he did. He's lucky Chris is not filing assault charges." Then, there was the outrage from Rock's family. Opening up about how the altercation made her feel Chris' mom, Rosalie Rock, told WIS that the "Hancock" star disrespected her, as well. "When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us. He really slapped me," she said.
Chris' brother, Tony Rock, also shared his thoughts on the incident, alleging that Smith acted out of frustration of being compared with rapper Tupac who, until his death, was close friends with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. "I think the slap was the accumulation of being slapped on other levels," Tony said on the "Top Billin' with Bill Bellamy" podcast. "Jada commonly talks about Tupac, her relationship with Tupac. As a man married to this woman, you're like, 'Damn, is what I'm doing not enough?'"
Though Chris himself has only made indirect comments about the slap, a source told People in August that the comic has moved on from the unfortunate incident. Yet, it appears Chris continues to make decisions based on what happened that night.
Chris Rock isn't taking any chances
Will Smith has extended an olive branch, but Chris Rock is not over "The Slap" — and he's not taking any chances. Per Puck, the Golden Globes offered Rock a lot of money to get him to host the award ceremony. In a surprising turn, however, the comic turned down the offer. This leaves NBC producers still in search of a host for the event, set to take place on January 10, 2023, per Us Weekly.
The Golden Globes, however, is not the only award show Rock has rejected in recent times. While performing at the Arizona Financial Theatre in August, Rock revealed, per AZ Central, that he was asked to host the 2023 Oscars, but rejected that offer, too. According to the comic, returning to hosting duties at an award show would be like asking OJ Simpson's wife, Nicole Brown, to go back to the restaurant where her murder story began. In addition to rejecting the Oscars offer, Rock reportedly also turned down an offer to appear in a Super Bowl commercial.