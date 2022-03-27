Will Smith And Chris Rock's Scary Altercation At The Oscars Has Everyone Stunned

Viewers — live and otherwise — cannot seem to wrap their heads around what had happened between Will Smith and Chris Rock on the 2022 Oscars stage. Many thought it had been staged at first, but after seeing Smith's reaction, fans took to Twitter to express their shock and disappointment.

"Unfortunately, it was not staged... It was embarrassing, in poor taste and ill-timed. Will could have easily addressed it at the after party. Also took away from QuestLove's moment, smh," one viewer tweeted. "Will was so wrong. Violence is never a solution. So unfortunate for both parties," said another. "Na man, 99 times out of a 100 I'd agree with you but no Will Smith just lost his mind," a fan tweeted in response to someone who assumed it was staged. "Unfollowed him now, that assault was uncalled for." Meanwhile, there are also fans who thought there was more to the altercation than meets the eye. "There is way more to this. It is so completely out of character for Smith. The dude just snapped," one fan said.

P. Diddy tried to cut through the tension when he went on stage to pay tribute to "The Godfather" trilogy. "I did not know this was going to be the most exciting Oscars ever," the rapper said. "Will and Chris, we're going to fix this with love."