Will Smith's New Comments About His Marriage Have Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's marriage has once again become a hot topic of conversation. Will and Jada began dating in 1995, following his marriage to ex-wife Sheree Zampino. Will and Jada married in 1997 and share children Jaden and Willow Smith. Often considered a Hollywood power couple, Will and Jada have become more transparent about their relationship in recent years — and that move is not going over well with some.

During an interview with Gayle King on "CBS Sunday Morning," Will embraced the public's "chatter" about his famous marriage to Jada, explaining that he believes it "can be of a benefit to people." When King asked about any history of infidelity in his 25-year-long marriage to Jada, Will denied such claims despite years of rampant rumors. "There's never been infidelity in our marriage, never," said the "King James" actor. He added, "Jada and I talk about everything, and we have never surprised one another with anything, ever."

Meanwhile, fans of Will and Jada — who can recall the couple's awkward Red Table Talk episode in 2020, in which Will appeared on the verge of tears while discussing Jada's extramarital relationship – weren't sold on the actor's comments. In fact, fans are less than thrilled about the couple's continuous oversharing about their marriage.