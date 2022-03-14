Will Smith's New Comments About His Marriage Have Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's marriage has once again become a hot topic of conversation. Will and Jada began dating in 1995, following his marriage to ex-wife Sheree Zampino. Will and Jada married in 1997 and share children Jaden and Willow Smith. Often considered a Hollywood power couple, Will and Jada have become more transparent about their relationship in recent years — and that move is not going over well with some.
During an interview with Gayle King on "CBS Sunday Morning," Will embraced the public's "chatter" about his famous marriage to Jada, explaining that he believes it "can be of a benefit to people." When King asked about any history of infidelity in his 25-year-long marriage to Jada, Will denied such claims despite years of rampant rumors. "There's never been infidelity in our marriage, never," said the "King James" actor. He added, "Jada and I talk about everything, and we have never surprised one another with anything, ever."
Meanwhile, fans of Will and Jada — who can recall the couple's awkward Red Table Talk episode in 2020, in which Will appeared on the verge of tears while discussing Jada's extramarital relationship – weren't sold on the actor's comments. In fact, fans are less than thrilled about the couple's continuous oversharing about their marriage.
People are over hearing about Will and Jada
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's once private marriage has become a topic of conversation in recent years, thanks to a bombshell revelation by singer August Alsina in 2020. In an interview with Angela Yee, Alsina claimed that he had been involved in an extramarital affair with Jada with Will's approval. "I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership," Alsina said, per Page Six.
Will's recent comments denying any infidelity in his marriage to Jada echo Alsina's original claim that all parties were aware of the infamous "entanglement." To fans of the famous couple, Will's comments appear to be the star's attempt at rewriting history. "Okay so why didn't he say all of this when he was crying at that red table with Jada?!" a user wrote on Twitter. Another Twitter user called out Will's demeanor during the 2020 Red Table Talk episode, writing, "He seemed pretty surprised by her entanglement."
Meanwhile, several netizens expressed that they were fed up with hearing Will overshare. "WHO KEEP ASKING ABOUT THEY MARRIAGE," one Twitter user wrote. "We do not care lol," another user tweeted in response to Will's positive comments about his marriage to Jada, "stop interviewing those swingers lol." It appears Jada herself may also through talking about entanglements. "No more of those!" Jada laughed in an interview on the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards red carpet.