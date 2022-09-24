Todd Chrisley Is Embroiled In An Entirely New Legal Battle

Todd Chrisley could be headed back to a place he got to know all too well this summer — the courtroom. The real estate tycoon is facing an entirely new legal battle after he and his wife, Julie Chrisley, spent much of the year embroiled in a contentious federal trial that played out in Atlanta. According to USA Today, the real estate tycoon and his wife, stars of the reality television show "Chrisley Knows Best," were found guilty of a litany of crimes earlier this year, including several counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy. The Chrisleys are facing some serious time behind bars for their crimes, but their sentencing has been delayed after their lawyer alleged that a government witness "lied" on the stand (via People).

The mogul recently shared a quote that read, "God doesn't give us what we can handle. God helps us handle what we are given," and it looks like he'll be needing all the help he can get after being accused of spreading lies on his podcast, "Chrisley Confessions."