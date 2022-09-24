Todd Chrisley Is Embroiled In An Entirely New Legal Battle
Todd Chrisley could be headed back to a place he got to know all too well this summer — the courtroom. The real estate tycoon is facing an entirely new legal battle after he and his wife, Julie Chrisley, spent much of the year embroiled in a contentious federal trial that played out in Atlanta. According to USA Today, the real estate tycoon and his wife, stars of the reality television show "Chrisley Knows Best," were found guilty of a litany of crimes earlier this year, including several counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy. The Chrisleys are facing some serious time behind bars for their crimes, but their sentencing has been delayed after their lawyer alleged that a government witness "lied" on the stand (via People).
The mogul recently shared a quote that read, "God doesn't give us what we can handle. God helps us handle what we are given," and it looks like he'll be needing all the help he can get after being accused of spreading lies on his podcast, "Chrisley Confessions."
Todd Chrisley is being sued for defamation (again)
Todd Chrisley is in hot water for comments made on his "Chrisley Confessions" podcast. According to Page Six, the real estate tycoon and convicted fraudster has been slapped with a defamation suit after "falsely and maliciously" spreading lies about former Georgia Department of Revenue investigator, Amy Doherty-Heinze. More specifically, the reality star leveled some serious accusations against Doherty-Heinze during his show in September 2021, including that she broke the law and ought to be prosecuted instead of him. What's more, Chrisley allegedly "perused a campaign" to get the investigator sacked from her job.
According to TMZ, this isn't the first time the "Chrisley Knows Best" star has been at the receiving end of a suit brought by Doherty-Heinze. In June 2021, the former tax investigator filed a defamation suit against Chrisley for the same offenses, claiming he wrongfully accused her of "a multitude of crimes and wrongdoing" on both social media and his podcast. It looks like the reality star refused to retract his statements, prompting Doherty-Heinze to double down and file a second suit.