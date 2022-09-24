John Boyega Confirms What We Suspected About Prince William And Prince Harry

With a lineup of incredible actors, the "Star Wars" franchise has only grown in popularity — and scope — over the years. And while the main actors have warmed our hearts, producers have mastered how to leave us wanting more with cameos from some of the world's biggest stars. In 2002's "Attack of the Clones," Rose Byrne made a cameo, playing the role of a handmaiden to Natalie Portman's Amidala. "I only had one line," Byrne told Entertainment Weekly of the role. "'I'm worried about you, my lady, go back to the Capitol,' or something like that. I worked heavily, months and months of work, with various acting coaches."

There have also been many more memorable cameos in the franchise, including Daniel Craig's guard role in "The Force Awakens," Tom Hardy's stormtrooper role in "The Last Jedi," and Simon Pegg's portrayal of Unkar Plutt in "The Force Awakens," per People.

One of the most significant of the "Star Wars" cameos, however, came in 2017, when John Boyega confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that British royals Prince William and Prince Harry had cameo roles as stormtroopers in "The Last Jedi." Opening up about it, Boyega described shooting with the brothers as "fun," adding that "it was a great experience." But it appears that there is more to the brothers, and now, Boyega is giving us the scoop.