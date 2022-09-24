John Boyega Confirms What We Suspected About Prince William And Prince Harry
With a lineup of incredible actors, the "Star Wars" franchise has only grown in popularity — and scope — over the years. And while the main actors have warmed our hearts, producers have mastered how to leave us wanting more with cameos from some of the world's biggest stars. In 2002's "Attack of the Clones," Rose Byrne made a cameo, playing the role of a handmaiden to Natalie Portman's Amidala. "I only had one line," Byrne told Entertainment Weekly of the role. "'I'm worried about you, my lady, go back to the Capitol,' or something like that. I worked heavily, months and months of work, with various acting coaches."
There have also been many more memorable cameos in the franchise, including Daniel Craig's guard role in "The Force Awakens," Tom Hardy's stormtrooper role in "The Last Jedi," and Simon Pegg's portrayal of Unkar Plutt in "The Force Awakens," per People.
One of the most significant of the "Star Wars" cameos, however, came in 2017, when John Boyega confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that British royals Prince William and Prince Harry had cameo roles as stormtroopers in "The Last Jedi." Opening up about it, Boyega described shooting with the brothers as "fun," adding that "it was a great experience." But it appears that there is more to the brothers, and now, Boyega is giving us the scoop.
Prince Harry was 'just more casual'
If you've ever wondered what the two royal brothers, Prince William and Prince Harry, are like, John Boyega has the answer. When asked who between the two brothers was cooler to be around on set, the "Detroit" star confirmed it to be Harry. "I definitely think it was Harry," he told Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live." "Harry is just more casual, isn't he?"
Boyega also touched on the pair's cameo, adding that he's not sure why it was eventually deleted from the movie. "I don't know why. Maybe the royal family were like, 'Nah, leave them out of the Star Wars universe,'" Boyega speculated. And even though Cohen believes we might not have been able to make out the royal brothers given their stormtrooper costumes, Boyega insists that "there's something about royalty... it just seeps through the suit..."
But, even though the royals' scene didn't make the final cut, Prince William and Prince Harry were present at the film's London premiere in December 2017. There, according to Entertainment Tonight, William and Harry caught up with some members of the cast and BB-8, a droid character in the franchise.