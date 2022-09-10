The Devastating Truth About Prince William And Prince Harry's Relationship Today

As soon as Queen Elizabeth II was announced to be in ill health on the morning of September 8, her entire extended family flocked to her side at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, and stayed with her until her death later that day. This included everyone from the queen's four children to her numerous grandchildren, the highest profile of whom are arguably the two sons of the new King Charles III: Princes William and Harry.

The two brothers have been involved in a rather noteworthy feud for a few years now, beginning around 2018 upon Harry's marriage to American actor Meghan Markle (now the Duchess of Sussex), and hence her official induction into the Royal Family. However, shortly after, Harry and Meghan began their well-publicized exit from official royal family duties — a move initially dubbed "Megxit" before the BBC tweaked it to "Sussexit" — and are now living in the United States. As a result, William and Harry's relationship began to undergo a great deal of tension — which were exacerbated by the likes of Harry and Meghan's partnership with Netflix and their subsequent March 2021 Oprah interview. This culminated most recently at their grandmother's Platinum Jubilee in June, during which their relationship was said to be "frosty," per Page Six.

Now, the two brothers have reunited at Balmoral for the first time since the Jubilee, and — unfortunately to those hoping for a joyous reunion — it's quite clear that the state of their relationship has not exactly healed in the months since.