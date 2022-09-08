Charles' Official New Title Is Finally Clear

According to the BBC, at the moment of Queen Elizabeth II's death, the British throne passed immediately to her heir, son Charles. The new monarch will reign as King Charles III, according to Variety. The royal family's Twitter account released a statement from His Majesty The King. In the statement, the king said, "My family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respects and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

Reuters reports that the 73-year-old king is the "oldest monarch to take the throne." Charles faces many challenges ruling after his beloved mother. One battle that King Charles III faces is his wife, Camilla. The king's second wife is a polarizing figure since she and Charles had an affair during his marriage to Princess Diana. The new king must also continue to reckon with sons William and Harry's supposed feud.

Yahoo! royal executive editor Omid Scobie reported that sources close to the royal family told him that Prince Harry wants accountability from his brother. The friend said, "Many lines were crossed by William. He was at the centre of a number of painful moments, be it the actions of his own staff or turning his back when support was needed. It was a dark time and one that, so far, William has been unprepared to unpack." The friend noted that William was angry his brother aired the family laundry in public. Perhaps the reign of King Charles III will help the boys reconcile.