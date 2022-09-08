King Charles III Issues Heartfelt Statement On Queen's Death

King Charles III has broken his silence regarding the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The queen passed away on September 8 after Buckingham Palace confirmed earlier in the day that she was not in good health and was being monitored by medical professionals. Charles and several other family members were confirmed to have travelled to Balmoral to say goodbye to the long serving monarch.

A statement from Charles, who was formerly known as Prince Charles prior to his new role, was shared to The Royal Family's Twitter account less than an hour after the same page confirmed the queen's sad passing. "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," he began his touching message. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world," he added. King Charles then signed off the message, "During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held."

The Royal Family Twitter account had previously shared the king and queen consort would stay in Balmoral until September 9, and it was officially confirmed shortly after that he will now go by King Charles III.