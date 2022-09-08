Fans Are More Concerned Than Ever For The Queen

Queen Elizabeth II has been through many challenging times during her seven decades as the reigning monarch of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. However, the past few years have proven particularly difficult. She was bereft over Prince Philip's death in April 2021. His funeral was during the pandemic lockdown, so only close family could attend, and social distancing was strictly enforced. It was impossible not to be moved by images of the grieving widow sitting all alone in a church pew, wiping the tears from her eyes.

Her longtime aide, Angela Kelly, claimed HRH was so heartbroken that she couldn't speak following the service. "I helped her off with her coat and hat, and no words were spoken," Kelly wrote in her book "The Other Side of the Coin, The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe" (via Hello!). "The Queen then walked to her sitting room, closed the door behind her, and she was alone with her own thoughts."

Queen Elizabeth's COVID-19 battle in February left her looking frail and weak. Prince Charles began representing his mother at public events as she continued battling health issues. The queen was photographed meeting with Britain's new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, at Balmoral on Wednesday. However, the Independent reported Elizabeth was forced to cancel a later meeting on the advice of her doctors. As the 96-year-old remains at Balmoral under the supervision of a medical team, royal fans are more concerned than ever for the queen.