Fans Are More Concerned Than Ever For The Queen
Queen Elizabeth II has been through many challenging times during her seven decades as the reigning monarch of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. However, the past few years have proven particularly difficult. She was bereft over Prince Philip's death in April 2021. His funeral was during the pandemic lockdown, so only close family could attend, and social distancing was strictly enforced. It was impossible not to be moved by images of the grieving widow sitting all alone in a church pew, wiping the tears from her eyes.
Her longtime aide, Angela Kelly, claimed HRH was so heartbroken that she couldn't speak following the service. "I helped her off with her coat and hat, and no words were spoken," Kelly wrote in her book "The Other Side of the Coin, The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe" (via Hello!). "The Queen then walked to her sitting room, closed the door behind her, and she was alone with her own thoughts."
Queen Elizabeth's COVID-19 battle in February left her looking frail and weak. Prince Charles began representing his mother at public events as she continued battling health issues. The queen was photographed meeting with Britain's new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, at Balmoral on Wednesday. However, the Independent reported Elizabeth was forced to cancel a later meeting on the advice of her doctors. As the 96-year-old remains at Balmoral under the supervision of a medical team, royal fans are more concerned than ever for the queen.
The royal family's future could be hanging in the balance
Queen Elizabeth II has appeared more feeble by the day since the death of Prince Philip. The couple was married for 73 years and as the BBC notes, "It was a marriage based on love." Despite the queen's health problems, the public was still shocked when television programming was interrupted Thursday to report the news that she was under medical supervision at Balmoral.
Royal fans became more concerned after it was revealed immediate family have rushed to be near her at the Scottish estate. Deadline reports that BBC1 suspended all its scheduled programming for the day as it continues to report on the monarch's wellbeing. Britain's four other terrestrial TV channels are also interrupting regular programming to run updates. "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the palace announced (via BBC). They added that she remains in a "comfortable" state.
According to a YouGov survey, six in 10 Brits support the monarchy, though the majority hail from the older generation. Despite differing beliefs about the continuing viability of "The Firm," Queen Elizabeth II is especially beloved by citizens and respected for her unwavering sense of duty all throughout her reign. However, the future of the royal family could hang in the balance. Per YouGov, the queen has a favorability rating of 69, while the future king, Prince Charles, scored a measly 19.