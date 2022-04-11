The Queen Reveals What Her COVID-19 Battle Was Really Like

Queen Elizabeth II is no stranger to drama. As the leader of a scandal-ridden royal family, she's basically an expert at putting out fires. In the last few years alone, she's had to manage her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's abrupt and very public departure from royal life. Then came their astounding Oprah Winfrey interview, in which they alleged they faced racism and mental health crises while living with their in-laws, and Harry's subsequent fall out with his father and brother, Prince Charles and Prince William, respectively. That is to say nothing of the ongoing scandal caused by her (and rumored favorite) Prince Andrew's Jeffery Epstein connections.

To make things even more difficult for the nonagenarian, her husband of nearly 70 years, Prince Philip, died last spring. Then, just when it looked like things couldn't get any worse for Elizabeth — like her family couldn't get any more chaotic — she got a very scary health diagnosis.

Elizabeth came down with COVID-19 back in February and was forced to take a pause from royal life. Now, just weeks before her 96th birthday, she's opening up about just how difficult that experience was.