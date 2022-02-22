How Queen Elizabeth's COVID-19 Diagnosis Is Completely Changing Her Routine
The past twelve months have not been easy for Queen Elizabeth, as she's had to deal with the fallout of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell of an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the passing of her beloved husband Prince Philip, and of course, the scandal surrounding her son Prince Andrew and the lawsuit brought on to him by his sexual assault accuser, Virginia Giuffre.
Now fans are more concerned than ever for the queen after her COVID-19 diagnosis. Buckingham Palace announced on February 20 that Elizabeth would still be continuing "light duties at Windsor" despite her "mild cold-life symptoms," according to the BBC. The news came after reports that said both Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles had tested positive for COVID-19 as well.
Normally, when someone tests positive for the virus, they generally social distance, perhaps moving some engagements to a virtual space, like Zoom. That said, a new update from the palace has fans even more concerned than ever before as Queen Elizabeth's diagnosis is completely changing her routine.
Queen Elizabeth clears her entire schedule to rest
When it was first announced that Queen Elizabeth was experiencing symptoms because of COVID-19, Buckingham Palace suggested that they were mild enough for her to continue with her schedule as planned, which were to include virtual engagements. However, that's all changed in less than 72 hours. "As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties," the palace said, per CNN.
Of course, it didn't take very long for concerned royal fans and watchers to respond to the news on Twitter. One person asked, "When I picture "light duties" I see her with a feather duster flitting about the castle. Have I got it right?" Not quite — in actuality, "light duties" most likely refers to reading documents and letters. Another said, "Good for her. All day, everyday, the Queen has worked for the people of Britain and the Commonwealth for 70 years. She deserves a break. She especially serves a break from the drama which is her family." Here's hoping that the queen gets exactly what she needs and that's plenty of royal rest and relaxation.