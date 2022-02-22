How Queen Elizabeth's COVID-19 Diagnosis Is Completely Changing Her Routine

The past twelve months have not been easy for Queen Elizabeth, as she's had to deal with the fallout of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell of an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the passing of her beloved husband Prince Philip, and of course, the scandal surrounding her son Prince Andrew and the lawsuit brought on to him by his sexual assault accuser, Virginia Giuffre.

Now fans are more concerned than ever for the queen after her COVID-19 diagnosis. Buckingham Palace announced on February 20 that Elizabeth would still be continuing "light duties at Windsor" despite her "mild cold-life symptoms," according to the BBC. The news came after reports that said both Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles had tested positive for COVID-19 as well.

Normally, when someone tests positive for the virus, they generally social distance, perhaps moving some engagements to a virtual space, like Zoom. That said, a new update from the palace has fans even more concerned than ever before as Queen Elizabeth's diagnosis is completely changing her routine.