Fans Are More Concerned Than Ever For Queen Elizabeth After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Although Queen Elizabeth may be feeling well enough to complete some "light duties" at home, many are concerned for her wellbeing following her COVID-19 diagnosis. The 95-year-old monarch was ordered to rest by her doctors in October 2021, as she was under the weather. According to the Wall Street Journal, the queen was forced to cancel several appearances and some travel plans, though she continued doing light work from home. "I spoke to her majesty and she's on very good form. She's just got to follow the advice of her doctors and get some rest and I think that's the important thing. I think the whole country wishes her well," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said at the time. Buckingham Palace later confirmed that the queen had sprained her back, according to NPR.

The queen took the time to rest and soon returned to her regularly scheduled activities. However, she gave a speech at Christmas in which many fans felt that she looked "thin" and "frail," according to Express. "The Queen is almost 96 and, for the first time, she actually is beginning to look old and frail here," royal expert Chris Barrett-Molloy said at the time.

With her new COVID-19 diagnosis, coupled with her advanced age, many fear that the queen will not pull through — despite the palace's assurance that she is only experiencing mild symptoms.