Prince Charles' Second COVID-19 Diagnosis Has People Worried About The Queen

There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to sweep around the world. After the initial surge, things seemed to be calming down until other variants like the Delta and Omicron wreaked havoc, causing many people to fall ill with the virus yet again. Countless celebrities have contracted the illness, including "Today" show stars Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. "Trading places with @hodakotb! She is back in studio and is now negative, and now I just tested + for covid! So working from home a few days. Feel good, just a few sniffles!" Guthrie wrote, adding, "no I haven't turned blue – that's my broken monitor."

And royals are getting the virus as well. According to Sky News, Prince Charles first tested positive for COVID-19 in March of 2020, but he recovered and didn't get super ill from it. "I was lucky, in my case, and got away with it quite lightly. I've had it and can still understand what other people are going through," Charles told the outlet after recovering from the illness. "I feel particularly for those, for instance, who've lost their loved ones but were unable to be with them at the time." He also added that he was "determined to find a way out of this."

Charles has since been vaccinated against the virus, and according to BBC News, he received his first jab of the shot in February 2021, but that still doesn't always stop the virus in its tracks and people can still get it, albeit often it's more mild cases. Now Charles shared some recent news that has surprised many!