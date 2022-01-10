How Is Savannah Guthrie Feeling Amid Her COVID-19 Diagnosis

COVID-19 doesn't discriminate against anyone — including celebrities. In early 2022, many celebrities have been using their platform to share their COVID-19 diagnosis, and luckily, most of them are still feeling pretty good. On January 7, James Corden took to Instagram to share the news with fans. "I just tested positive for covid 19. I'm fully vaccinated, boosted and because of this am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine," Corden wrote, adding that his show would be canceled for the next few days. "Stay safe everyone."

While Corden is on the West Coast for his late-night show, the virus is still spreading on the other coast of the United States, and other late-night hosts like Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon also tested positive. The illness knocked has also out some of the "Today Show" anchors, like Hoda Kotb. "Thx for well wishes! Feeling good.. cant wait to see you all when I am in the clear! Xo," she wrote on Twitter on January 6. Days later, Kotb shared a short Instagram clip of herself in the middle of hair and makeup, saying that she was "back in the saddle." She wrote in the caption, "2 negative tests.... back to it! See u at 7 xo."

On January 10, Savannah signed in to the "Today Show" from her home office, which has been common for television personalities in since the beginning of the pandemic. "We're trading places," she said. "You have a negative test for COVID. I just tested positive for COVID, so here we go." So how's she feeling?