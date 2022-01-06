How Hoda Kotb Is Really Feeling Amid Her Breakthrough COVID-19 Case

Despite the largely successful effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine, the small but noticeable rate of breakout cases among those who have been fully inoculated against the virus has been a sticking point amongst the vocal minority who identify as staunchly anti-vaxx. Though research hubs like Johns Hopkins once reported a breakthrough rate among the vaccinated population at about 1 in 5,000 Americans, those numbers have been further complicated by coronavirus variants like delta and omicron. In an effort to curb the spread of these strains, mask mandates and other prophylactic measures have been lifted and reinstated to almost dizzying degrees. But many vaccinated members of the population, while taking these precautions seriously, have also surrendered to the notion that while a COVID-19 diagnosis might be less catastrophic and possibly fatal than it had been at the onset of the pandemic.

Considering New York City, one of the largest and most densely packed metropolises in the U.S., has by default become a nexus for COVID-19 surges, per The New York Times, it's no surprise that breakthrough cases are inevitable. And when you're a New Yorker who's had to come into the office every day — for example, if you're one of the most famous news broadcasters the city and the country have to offer — there's a fair chance your risk of contracting the coronavirus. It looks like this exact scenario happened to none other than the TODAY Show's Hoda Kotb. So how is she holding out?