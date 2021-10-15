The Sweet Way Hoda Kotb Told Her Daughters They Were Adopted

Hoda Kotb is one of the most beloved TV figures out there, so when she announced that she had adopted a baby in 2017, the world was collectively happy for her and her fiancé Joel Schiffman. The "TODAY" host was 52 years old when she welcomed Haley Joy (via TODAY), and she often speaks on the beautiful timing of her life. "That wisdom, patience, stuff we've learned along the way — I'm a better parent now than I ever would have been," Kotb said in an interview with "Morning Joe" host Mika Brzezinski.

The longtime journalist adopted her second daughter, Hope Catherine, two years later. At the time, Kotb said that the decision to have another baby was easy as she and her partner realized they had more love to give. "You know what's funny? You think that you're full,” she explained to her "TODAY" co-hosts. "That's exactly how I felt with Haley and Joel and everything. Joel and I were standing there when they hand you the baby, and it's the closest thing to a live birth you'll ever see, but in that moment, I was like, 'Oh, my God, my heart just grew.' It's amazing. I can't believe it's happening.'"

Now, Kotb has revealed that her daughters know they're adopted — and the way she told them is just the sweetest thing ever.