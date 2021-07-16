Does Hoda Kotb Want More Kids?

Hoda Kotb appeared on the July 15 episode of "Watch What Happens Live," where she discussed what's happening in regards to the adoption of her third child.

"You know what's funny about the adoption stuff that's going on now? Apparently, it's really slow during this time, during COVID," she told host Andy Cohen. "I thought it would be a different game. No, they said a lot of people who maybe normally would feel like [adoption] would be something they wanted to do ... are holding onto things because they don't have anything in that moment." She went on to say, "That's what I've heard from our agency, everything's slow. But they say wait wisely and just be, so we're just gonna be."

This isn't the first time Kotb chatted about wanting another child — she revealed on an October 2020 episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show" that she filled out the paperwork to adopt a third child. When asked about her decision, Kotb said that she and her husband "have a lot of love in this house." However, she knows it's not a quick process, adding, "Look, it's not in our hands now. We filled out the paperwork and say it's in God's hands, like, come what may. I just know your heart's ability to expand blows my mind, you can fit so much love in there." It sounds like Kotb is well on her way to becoming a mother of three!