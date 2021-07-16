Does Hoda Kotb Want More Kids?
Hoda Kotb is happy with her fiance Joel Schiffmann and their two daughters Haley and Hope, but she has thought about whether or not she wants more children in the future.
Kotb recalled the moment when she first said she was a mom, and even though it was a simple conversation with a stranger, she felt all of the emotions. "Literally I dead stopped when that woman asked me, 'Do you have kids?' And I looked at her and I go, 'Yeah, I do.' Like I couldn't believe I was saying it, I was like, 'Yes, I have a daughter, yes,'" she explained on "TODAY." "And just to say the words out loud, we're talking about like saying something out loud, it was so moving," she added.
A breast cancer diagnosis left her unable to conceive, so adopting Haley was extra special for the "TODAY" host, per a March 2017 People interview. "It's one of those things where you think you've done it all, you think you've felt it all," she gushed. "But I just didn't know that this kind of love existed." It's obvious motherhood suits Kotb, but will she add another child to her family? Keep reading for more details.
Hoda Kotb opened up about the adoption process for her third child
Hoda Kotb appeared on the July 15 episode of "Watch What Happens Live," where she discussed what's happening in regards to the adoption of her third child.
"You know what's funny about the adoption stuff that's going on now? Apparently, it's really slow during this time, during COVID," she told host Andy Cohen. "I thought it would be a different game. No, they said a lot of people who maybe normally would feel like [adoption] would be something they wanted to do ... are holding onto things because they don't have anything in that moment." She went on to say, "That's what I've heard from our agency, everything's slow. But they say wait wisely and just be, so we're just gonna be."
This isn't the first time Kotb chatted about wanting another child — she revealed on an October 2020 episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show" that she filled out the paperwork to adopt a third child. When asked about her decision, Kotb said that she and her husband "have a lot of love in this house." However, she knows it's not a quick process, adding, "Look, it's not in our hands now. We filled out the paperwork and say it's in God's hands, like, come what may. I just know your heart's ability to expand blows my mind, you can fit so much love in there." It sounds like Kotb is well on her way to becoming a mother of three!