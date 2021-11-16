Where Is Camilla And Prince Charles First Official Trip Since The COVID-19 Pandemic Started?

Bon voyage and cheerio!

As reported by Daily Mail, on November 14, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles embarked on their very first trip since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. But what was the special occasion? Prince Charles' 73rd birthday, of course! Happy birthday, Charles!

Alas, the trip was supposed to have occurred much, much earlier. "I'm sorry this time it is 19 months late. The fact that we can come back is hugely encouraging," the prince said optimistically about the better late than never trip. "This occasion is even more special bearing in mind the centenary. The friendship between our countries. That relationship has mattered even more and matters a great deal within the UK," he added. But which friendly country did the pair visit? Spoiler alert: it's not the United States, though we'd like to think we have a pretty good rapport with the United Kingdom as well. In fact, the couple traveled in the opposite direction, and met with a different queen.