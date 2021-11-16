Where Is Camilla And Prince Charles First Official Trip Since The COVID-19 Pandemic Started?
Bon voyage and cheerio!
As reported by Daily Mail, on November 14, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles embarked on their very first trip since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. But what was the special occasion? Prince Charles' 73rd birthday, of course! Happy birthday, Charles!
Alas, the trip was supposed to have occurred much, much earlier. "I'm sorry this time it is 19 months late. The fact that we can come back is hugely encouraging," the prince said optimistically about the better late than never trip. "This occasion is even more special bearing in mind the centenary. The friendship between our countries. That relationship has mattered even more and matters a great deal within the UK," he added. But which friendly country did the pair visit? Spoiler alert: it's not the United States, though we'd like to think we have a pretty good rapport with the United Kingdom as well. In fact, the couple traveled in the opposite direction, and met with a different queen.
Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles traveled to Jordan
The Prince of Wales and Camilla Parker Bowles traveled to Jordan for their first trip abroad since the coronavirus outbreak — but make no mistake about it, this wasn't just a trip of leisure.
Upon landing in the Arab country, Prince Charles and Camilla headed straight for a meeting with King Abdullah II and Queen Rania at the Al Husseiniya Palace where they discussed the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26. "The talking has gone on for so long, it's time for action on the ground, which is the most important thing of all," Charles said, per The Jordan Times before praising the country for their efforts to combat global climate change. But that's not all; Charles also took the time to applaud the king for the way the country has handled the Syrian refugee crisis. "The fact that Jordan is so unbelievably hospitable and generous, is truly remarkable," he declared.
Safe travels, Charles and Camilla!