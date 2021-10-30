What Is Prince Charles Ready To Urge World Leaders To Do?
The royal family is making climate change talks a priority. Prince William has been busy with the Earthshort Prize, where five winners were awarded £1 million each to pursue their innovative ideas to protect against climate change and save the environment. In the build-up to the Earthshot Prize, which was announced on October 17, William said in a BBC Newscast interview that everyone's priority should be "trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live" — an obvious dig at the billionaire space race. The Duke of Cambridge also warned about a rising "climate anxiety" amongst youngsters. In his 2020 documentary titled "Prince William: A Planet for Us All," he had also expressed his concerns around his son, Prince George, raising the same questions 30 years later (per People).
The Sussexes have expressed their concerns, too. In an open letter co-written with WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and addressed to G-20 leaders, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pointed out the world's many crises. They wrote that working on "the climate emergency, the state of our global economy, a recommitment to multilateralism" required "cooperation of historic proportion."
According to People, William revealed in the 2020 documentary that he was inspired by his grandfather, Prince Philip, and father, Prince Charles, to tackle conservation issues. The inspiration's strong for William, as his father's upcoming message to world leaders will reveal that he's still a vocal advocate for the environment. What does Charles want world leaders to do?
Prince Charles will urge for immediate action on climate change
Prince Charles took Queen Elizabeth II's place after she pulled out from the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland, due to medical reasons. According to the Daily Mail, Charles will urge world leaders about the urgency of our climate situation.
Per the Daily Mail, the Prince of Wales will cite his devotion to the climate crisis in his life's last five decades and say, "We must, now, translate fine words into still finer action." His words will resonate with that of his mother, who criticized world leaders for their inaction around climate change earlier in October at a reception after the opening of the Welsh parliament. "I've been hearing all about COP ... still don't know who is coming. No idea. It's really irritating when they talk, but they don't do," the queen was overheard saying. Per the outlet, both Charles and Prince William want to make the monarch "proud" while leading from the front at the Glasgow summit.
There's already much talk ahead of the COP26 climate summit. Per The Guardian, presidents of the national science academies of more than 20 countries and chief scientists have written to world leaders, requesting them to set goals that will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions to limit global heating to 1.5C. "The first key message is 1.5C is achievable and is absolutely what we should be aiming for. It needs action now ... A clear roadmap is needed," UK's chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance told the outlet.