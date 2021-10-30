What Is Prince Charles Ready To Urge World Leaders To Do?

The royal family is making climate change talks a priority. Prince William has been busy with the Earthshort Prize, where five winners were awarded £1 million each to pursue their innovative ideas to protect against climate change and save the environment. In the build-up to the Earthshot Prize, which was announced on October 17, William said in a BBC Newscast interview that everyone's priority should be "trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live" — an obvious dig at the billionaire space race. The Duke of Cambridge also warned about a rising "climate anxiety" amongst youngsters. In his 2020 documentary titled "Prince William: A Planet for Us All," he had also expressed his concerns around his son, Prince George, raising the same questions 30 years later (per People).

The Sussexes have expressed their concerns, too. In an open letter co-written with WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and addressed to G-20 leaders, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pointed out the world's many crises. They wrote that working on "the climate emergency, the state of our global economy, a recommitment to multilateralism" required "cooperation of historic proportion."

According to People, William revealed in the 2020 documentary that he was inspired by his grandfather, Prince Philip, and father, Prince Charles, to tackle conservation issues. The inspiration's strong for William, as his father's upcoming message to world leaders will reveal that he's still a vocal advocate for the environment. What does Charles want world leaders to do?