Queen Elizabeth Just Canceled Huge Plans. Here's What We Know

Queen Elizabeth II has to be one of the most active 95 year-olds alive, jet-setting from one important event to another. That's why it was such big news in late October when she canceled a trip to Northern Ireland and instead stayed overnight in a hospital.

Buckingham Palace has not revealed exactly what medical issues prompted a trip to the hospital, telling CNN that "the queen is entitled to medical privacy," but vaguely told the outlet that the hospital trip was taken out of an abundance of caution and that the queen did so "reluctantly."All seemed to be well with Elizabeth, as the next day she was back at Windsor Castle, and "in good spirits" to boot.

The queen seems determined to not let anything stand in her way, even using a cane at a service in Westminster in October, per Us Weekly. Now, however, the queen is facing yet another setback and has just canceled some major plans.