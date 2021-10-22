Will Queen Elizabeth Step Down Due To Her Health?

On October 21, The New York Times reported that Queen Elizabeth II was hospitalized earlier in the week, although details were not provided as to her condition and the specific nature of the hospital stay. Buckingham Palace released a statement disclosing that the queen had "reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days," adding a vague note that the hospital stay was for "some preliminary investigations." While she is back in her residence at Windsor Castle, the queen's health has caused her to cancel upcoming engagements, including a trip to Northern Ireland to mark its foundation. In her typical fashion, the Queen sent her "warmest good wishes" to the people of Ireland in lieu of her presence, as per ET.

As a source told ET, the queen's condition is likely due to her age and "packed schedule." Earlier in the week she hosted a reception at Windsor Castle to mark the Global Investment Summit and spoke with Dame Cindy Kiro via Zoom, who is set to become the Governor General of New Zealand. Despite the hospital stay, Elizabeth is also scheduled to participate in a number of engagements in the coming weeks, including a reception for the COP-26 Summit in early November, according to the royal family's website. The concerns around the queen's health have caused many to question whether she will step down from the throne and abdicate her duties as the longest-reigning British monarch.