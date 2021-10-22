The Real Reason The Queen Spent The Night In The Hospital

Queen Elizabeth spent a night in the hospital on the heels of reports that she canceled a trip to Ireland. The 95-year-old monarch was advised by her doctors to rest for a "few days," causing her to "reluctantly" pull out of her scheduled trip, The New York Times reported. A statement from Buckingham Palace attempted to assure the public that the queen was in "good spirits," despite whatever has been going on with her health. A palace source told CNN that the queen's ailment(s) were not COVID-19 related.

At the queen's advanced age, there is understandable concern for her health. Then, after Prince Philip died in April, many became increasingly worried about the queen. However, she has been keeping up with her rather busy schedule, making public appearances, attending events, and, yes, even traveling. Photos of the queen throughout the year have not shown a frail, ill, or depressed-looking woman — she may be 95, but she is still very much with it. This latest health scare, however, have people very worried that something more serious is going on with the her. Keep reading to find out the real reason she spent a night in the hospital.