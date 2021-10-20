The Real Reason The Queen Just Canceled A Trip To Ireland
Following the death of her husband, Prince Philip, back in April, Queen Elizabeth has resumed her daily routine, royal duties, and her travel agenda. She has made a few public appearances, attended numerous events, and has been slowly getting back to normal amid the coronavirus pandemic. In October 2021, the queen was scheduled to travel to Ireland where she would be on-hand to mark the "centenary of partition and Northern Ireland's foundation," according to CNN. The queen was set to be joined by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a church service held on October 21. This would not have been the queen's first trip out of England, either. Back in July, she spent a few days in Scotland, according to Town & Country. Although her days of travel aren't as full as they once were, the queen still manages to get around, even at the age of 95.
The queen's latest plans to travel to Ireland didn't exactly work out, however, as she was advised not to make the trip. Keep reading to find out the real reason why.
Queen Elizabeth's doctors have advised her to rest for a 'few days'
Queen Elizabeth did not make the trip to Ireland on the advice of her doctors, who encouraged her to take a "few days" to rest at home, according to CNN. A source told the outlet that the queen is not suffering from anything relating to COVID-19. "The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days. Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow. The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future," a statement from Buckingham Palace read.
According to Entertainment Tonight, the queen has had a very busy schedule as of late. The site points out that the queen has been featured in videos from events over the past couple of days, and she did not appear to be suffering from any kind of illness. While it's unclear if the queen is actually sick, it does sound like her doctors are just being precautious and encouraging her to rest simply because she's been going non-stop lately.
According to the royal family's official website, the queen is slated to attend a reception for the COP-26 Summit on November 1 in Scotland. So far, that trip is still on.