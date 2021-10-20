The Real Reason The Queen Just Canceled A Trip To Ireland

Queen Elizabeth did not make the trip to Ireland on the advice of her doctors, who encouraged her to take a "few days" to rest at home, according to CNN. A source told the outlet that the queen is not suffering from anything relating to COVID-19. "The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days. Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow. The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future," a statement from Buckingham Palace read.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the queen has had a very busy schedule as of late. The site points out that the queen has been featured in videos from events over the past couple of days, and she did not appear to be suffering from any kind of illness. While it's unclear if the queen is actually sick, it does sound like her doctors are just being precautious and encouraging her to rest simply because she's been going non-stop lately.

According to the royal family's official website, the queen is slated to attend a reception for the COP-26 Summit on November 1 in Scotland. So far, that trip is still on.