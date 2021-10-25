Queen Elizabeth Is Absolutely Exhausted Due To This Habit
It's no easy job being the Queen of the United Kingdom. From overseeing the rule of 16 countries within the Commonwealth — including the UK, Australia, and Canada — to numerous public outings, Queen Elizabeth most certainly has her hands full at all times. And as she is quickly approaching centenarian status, concern has arisen for the queen, who was recently hospitalized for "preliminary investigation," as per the Daily Mail.
Despite reportedly being in "good spirits," the queen has had an exhausting 18 months following the Megxit debacle and the death of her husband Prince Philip. On top of being hospitalized, Elizabeth has also been spotted using a walking cane, per CNN — a blunt reminder of her rising age. Despite a recent run of health-related issues, the queen has developed one habit that she just can't seem to shake.
According to royal officials speaking to the Daily Mail, it's a habit that has left her "knackered." Despite such, she continues to partake in this habit, and she isn't stopping anytime soon.
Queen Elizabeth can't stop watching late-night TV, royal sources claim
Ever wonder what Queen Elizabeth II does in her free time? It's kind of hard to imagine, given her constantly busy schedule. According to the Daily Mail, she's attended nearly 20 public outings in the past month alone, but clearly, nothing is stopping her. However, she has recently become exhausted from a strenuous habit she has undertaken — watching late-night TV.
According to The Times, royal sources claim the queen has been left "knackered" not just from her hectic schedule but from her late-night TV habit. In her after-hours viewings, you can find the queen watching 18-year-old tennis star Emma Raducanu dominate the US Open or binging the British police procedural, "Line of Duty." In a separate report from June, The Times reported that the Queen has become a massive fan of the hit BBC series and would discuss the show's ongoings with Master of the Household, Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt.
With the death of husband Prince Philip, Prince Harry's acrimonious departure from royal duties, and a raging pandemic, we really can't blame the queen for her late-night escapades. Keep watching, Elizabeth!