Queen Elizabeth Is Absolutely Exhausted Due To This Habit

It's no easy job being the Queen of the United Kingdom. From overseeing the rule of 16 countries within the Commonwealth — including the UK, Australia, and Canada — to numerous public outings, Queen Elizabeth most certainly has her hands full at all times. And as she is quickly approaching centenarian status, concern has arisen for the queen, who was recently hospitalized for "preliminary investigation," as per the Daily Mail.

Despite reportedly being in "good spirits," the queen has had an exhausting 18 months following the Megxit debacle and the death of her husband Prince Philip. On top of being hospitalized, Elizabeth has also been spotted using a walking cane, per CNN — a blunt reminder of her rising age. Despite a recent run of health-related issues, the queen has developed one habit that she just can't seem to shake.

According to royal officials speaking to the Daily Mail, it's a habit that has left her "knackered." Despite such, she continues to partake in this habit, and she isn't stopping anytime soon.