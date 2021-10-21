What Are Prince William And Kate Middleton Really Like Behind The Scenes?
When it comes to the royal family, Prince William and Kate Middleton are the model couple. Whether it's William's passion for humanitarian causes or the Duchess of Cambridge's ability to carry out tasks with dignity and grace, the two have always represented a beacon of hope for the royal family's future. As he currently sits second in the line of succession to the British throne (his father, Prince Charles, remains first), there's a good chance that we will see William rule the royal family one day alongside Kate.
However, until that day comes, William remains a permanent fixture in retaining the royal family's positive image. On top of his do-gooder attitude and charming personality (he was even named "World's Sexiest Bald Man" in March!), he and Kate represent the idyllic family with their three beautiful children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Although they're such an iconic family on the outside, what exactly are Prince William and Kate Middleton like behind slightly more closed doors?
Prince William and Kate Middleton are no different behind closed doors
In October, Prince William and Kate Middleton stunned at the inaugural Earthshot Awards — an environmental project started by William and Sir David Attenborough, designed to innovate climate-related solutions over the next decade. Each event, which runs annually until 2030, culminates with the awarding of the Earthshot Prize, in which five winners receive £1 million each to combat a climate issue in five categories. The categories consist of protecting and restoring nature, cleaning our air, reviving our oceans, building a waste-free world, and fixing our climate.
Chris Jackson, a royal photographer who got a behind-the-scenes look at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, opened up to People about the couple and had plenty of positive words to say. "The Duchess obviously felt really proud of what [Prince William] had achieved with this project. Seeing first-hand this realization of this huge amount of work for him," he stated. "It was a really special evening."
The two royals shared a candid moment with actor Emma Watson and hung out with rapper KSI. "There was a lovely moment when they were all laughing together," Jackson said of the royals meeting KSI. On Instagram, KSI revealed, "I asked Kate if she'd ever make a TikTok...She said no lol." What Kate wants, however, is change. "If we don't act now, we will permanently destabilize our planet," she stated at the event.