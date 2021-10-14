Prince William Is Fuming Over This Huge Issue
Prince William has had a lot on his mind lately, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to leave the royal family, all the concerns surrounding climate change, and of course, the future of the British monarchy. In a new interview with the BBC, the Duke of Cambridge said he wouldn't want to see his three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, worried about climate change when they become his age. Something needs to be done about protecting the planet now.
In 30 years, "it would be an absolute disaster if George is sat here talking" about the climate crisis, William said. The duke also praised his father Prince Charles for talking about "climate change a lot more, very early on, before anyone else thought it was a topic." Charles has been a climate change activist for years, and even addressed the Paris climate summit back in 2015 and has been speaking about the climate since the 1970s, per The Harvard Gazette, before it was the hot button topic it is today.
However, it's what some of the most prominent, influential, and most wealthy people in the world are doing that has William fuming the most. Keep scrolling below to find out what he has to say.
Prince William hits back at the billionaire's race to space
In his interview with the BBC, Prince William made it pretty clear what he thought about this new phenomenon of seeing multi-billionaires race to space. In fact, William said that it's more important for everyone to try and repair the planet that we have than just leave it. In 2021, Amazon chief Jeff Bezos, Virgin Group founder Richard Branson and even Hollywood actor William Shatner have all spent time in orbit. Both Branson and Tesla founder Elon Musk are building their respective businesses in space.
However, William doesn't seem at all impressed or amused. "We need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live," the future king said. "I think that ultimately is what sold it for me — that really is quite crucial to be focusing on this [planet] rather than giving up and heading out into space to try and think of solutions for the future."
Reviews of William's statement on Twitter have been mixed, as is the case with most royals and their opinions. We just hope that Prince George doesn't want to be an astronaut.