Prince William Is Fuming Over This Huge Issue

Prince William has had a lot on his mind lately, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to leave the royal family, all the concerns surrounding climate change, and of course, the future of the British monarchy. In a new interview with the BBC, the Duke of Cambridge said he wouldn't want to see his three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, worried about climate change when they become his age. Something needs to be done about protecting the planet now.

In 30 years, "it would be an absolute disaster if George is sat here talking" about the climate crisis, William said. The duke also praised his father Prince Charles for talking about "climate change a lot more, very early on, before anyone else thought it was a topic." Charles has been a climate change activist for years, and even addressed the Paris climate summit back in 2015 and has been speaking about the climate since the 1970s, per The Harvard Gazette, before it was the hot button topic it is today.

However, it's what some of the most prominent, influential, and most wealthy people in the world are doing that has William fuming the most. Keep scrolling below to find out what he has to say.