What Trump Really Thinks Of Richard Branson And Jeff Bezos

Out of the many things ex-President Donald Trump did (or didn't) do during his only term in the Oval Office, among them is his founding of the U.S. Space Force, a branch of the armed forces which, by all accounts, is meant to defend the country from attacks from outer space, despite not having any clearly defined defense initiatives. Now it seems that Trump has jumped on the creation of the Space Force as a way of taking credit for Virgin business magnate Sir Richard Branson's historic trip to space — and with it, a step towards the new frontier of space tourism.

As Insider reported on July 12, Trump appeared on a segment of the Fox News program "Sunday Morning Futures" via phone, which he seemingly did in order to tout out his theory that Trump's tenure in the Oval Office made it possible for Branson to achieve his flight to the outskirts of outer space in a spacecraft produced by Virgin, complete with a fully staffed crew. During the call, he also mentioned that he was responsible for not only Branson's completed mission, but developments made by billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to do the same, making space flights more accessible for the general population (or, for now, those few who can afford it). But is this actually the case? Read on below to find out.