The Truth About Elon Musk And Richard Branson's Relationship

Even though Elon Musk might be in the process of getting rid of all of his worldly possessions and living in a transportable bedroom studio, it seems the billionaire still has his eyes on at least one prize — the final frontier, outer space. Unfortunately for Musk, however, it looks like another billionaire industry disruptor has beaten him to the punch when it comes to commercial space flight: none other than Richard Branson.

As CNN and others reported on July 12, Branson, the business magnate and founder of Virgin Group, recently completed a mission to the very outskirts of space — per Insider, at least 55 miles up into the air — with a full crew to boot. According to CNN, the venture is a huge step towards the sector of space tourism, and the mission was followed by a major surge in stock for Virgin, as well as a significant uptick in Virgin's valuation, which is at $12 billion at the time of this writing. And as Insider noted in their coverage, that fact was hardly lost on Musk, who by virtue of his own company SpaceX is one of Branson's major competitors. So what is the relationship like between the two? And how does Elon Musk feel about Richard Branson's momentous flight towards the stars? Read on after the jump to find out.