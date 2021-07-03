Where Elon Musk Is Living Now Might Surprise You

When it comes to the select group known as the billionaires of the world — a group known to carry a few eccentrics in its rank — Elon Musk famously takes the cake for being the crème de la crème of disruptive mavericks. Whether it's naming his child with Grimes a series of symbols and letters (with a few numbers thrown in for good measure), finding love over an obscure artificial intelligence joke, or lightly feuding with figures ranging from George Clooney to Jeff Bezos, it's safe to say that the tech magnate isn't known for adhering to the principles of conformity. Now, according to Forbes, his latest foray seems to be a complete repudiation of the billions he's already made.

As Forbes recapped in its coverage, Musk tweeted in May 2020 that he intended to sell "almost all physical possessions," which also included "[owning] no house." While at the time the tweet could have been chalked up to a mere flight of fancy (possibly after reading "Siddhartha" by Herman Hesse, perchance?), it now appears Musk has, for all intents and purposes, followed through with this vow. Per Forbes, Musk has, at the time of this writing, sold at least six of the properties he previously owned.

That being said, there's one thing Musk hasn't exactly made good on: owning at least one home. So where is Elon Musk living now? Read on to find out.