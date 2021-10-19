Kate Middleton Absolutely Stuns In Red While Giving A Moving Speech

Since marrying Prince William in 2011, Kate Middleton has become an integral part of the royal family. She has assimilated into royal life, accompanying Queen Elizabeth and her in-laws to public engagements, as well as participating in causes that are near and dear to her heart.

According to the royal family's official website, Kate "has been working with experts and organizations that are championing the importance of providing solid psychological, social and emotional platforms for children" throughout the past several years with an aim to tackle mental health issues so that children can grow up healthy and fulfilled. This is a seemingly personal effort, as she shares three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — with William.

In working with organizations as part of her patronages, Kate has lent her voice to important causes, including The Forward Trust's "Taking Action on Addiction" campaign. In fact, she gave a moving speech for the organization on October 19, and she was dressed to impress.