Kate Middleton Absolutely Stuns In Red While Giving A Moving Speech
Since marrying Prince William in 2011, Kate Middleton has become an integral part of the royal family. She has assimilated into royal life, accompanying Queen Elizabeth and her in-laws to public engagements, as well as participating in causes that are near and dear to her heart.
According to the royal family's official website, Kate "has been working with experts and organizations that are championing the importance of providing solid psychological, social and emotional platforms for children" throughout the past several years with an aim to tackle mental health issues so that children can grow up healthy and fulfilled. This is a seemingly personal effort, as she shares three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — with William.
In working with organizations as part of her patronages, Kate has lent her voice to important causes, including The Forward Trust's "Taking Action on Addiction" campaign. In fact, she gave a moving speech for the organization on October 19, and she was dressed to impress.
All eyes were on Kate Middleton during her speech
On October 19, The Duchess of Cambridge stunned the public when she stepped out in a long red turtleneck top with a matching pleated skirt by Christopher Kane, per Harper's Bazaar. Kate completed her look with caramel-hued pointed toe pumps, a mini tan purse, and mini gold hoop earrings. Kate's attire was for a key-note speech she gave in London about how to improve awareness and understanding of addiction for The Forward Trust's "Taking Action on Addiction" campaign. The campaign coincides with Addiction Awareness Week in the United Kingdom and encourages people to seek help for their struggles.
During her speech, Kate thanked those who shared their experiences with her as she toured the charity and met with beneficiaries and supporters who struggled with addiction. "Addiction is not a choice," she began her speech, which has been posted publicly on her and William's Twitter account. "No one chooses to become an addict, but it can happen to any one of us. None of us are immune."
She continued, "Yet it's all too rarely discussed as a serious mental health condition. And seldom do we take the time to uncover and fully understand its fundamental root causes. The journey towards addiction is often multi-layered and complex. But, by recognizing what lies beneath addiction, we can help remove the taboo and shame that sadly surrounds it." Kate concluded her speech by urging people to have "compassion and empathy" for those who are suffering.