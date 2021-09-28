Could This Be Kate Middleton's Most Stunning Look Yet?

The royal family has dominated the press throughout the past nine months, mainly due to the ongoing feud between the monarchy and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Things escalated even further in March when Harry and Meghan gave the bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey about the struggles they experienced as working royals. The Queen, of course, has also been caught in the middle of Prince Andrew's sexual assault lawsuit after critics have criticized him for fleeing to her castle when the papers were handed to him. However, in keeping up with the royal tradition to stay calm and collected, the royals have immersed themselves back into the public eye on their terms by attending a film premiere.

On September 12, Prince William and wife Kate Middleton joined Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall, for the premiere of Daniel Craig's last James Bond movie, "No Time To Die," in London. While it was a welcomed sight to see the future heads of England attend a premiere together after so long, all eyes were on Kate, who dressed to impress. Keep scrolling to find out the details of her stunning look below.