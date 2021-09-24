How Does Daniel Craig Feel About Giving Up The James Bond Role?

Daniel Craig is preparing to give fans his last run as James Bond in the 25th movie of the legendary series, "No Time To Die," which is set to release in October. The actor has held the coveted role for the last five films, and is now facing the reality that it might be sooner than later that the great Bond title gets passed on to a new actor.

Back in 2015, Craig claimed to be completely uninterested in continuing on as James Bond after 2015's 24th installment of the series, "Spectre," premiered. "I'm over it at the moment. We're done. All I want to do is move on," he told Time Out. Craig's feelings towards his Bond character clearly changed over the years, as the actor signed onto "No Time To Die" and even revealed on "The Graham Norton Show" how depressed he was after filming "Spectre." He explained, "At the end of 'Spectre' I was very down on everything and I thought that was it. I am really, really happy that I was given the opportunity to come back and do this because I think we sort of wrapped up a lot of the stories, and you know, the chance to do just one more was wonderful."

Unfortunately for fans, "No Time To Die" will be Craig's last stint as James Bond, but how does the actor feel now about leaving his role to another star in Hollywood?