The Real Reason Daniel Craig Doesn't Believe A Woman Should Be James Bond

Lashana Lynch made headlines when it was announced the Black actor would play a secret agent in the upcoming "James Bond" movie, "No Time To Die." The announcement made waves not just because Lynch was set to become the first female Black MI6 agent in the franchise but also because of incessant rumors that she would go on to become the next James Bond, since Daniel Craig announced in November 2019 he was retiring from the role after the upcoming iteration, per Entertainment Weekly. Misleading headlines calling her the first Black female James Bond abounded in 2019, as Harper's Bazaar noted.

While she won't play the character of James Bond, she could inherit his iconic secret agent number after Craig leaves the MI6, the Daily Mail explained. And that was reason enough to cause backlash and lead to online harassment of Lynch. To protect herself from the attacks, the London-born actor deleted her social media accounts in 2020, per Insider. "[I]f it were another Black woman cast in the role, it would have been the same conversation, she would have got the same attacks, the same abuse. I just have to remind myself that the conversation is happening and that I'm a part of something that will be very, very revolutionary," Lynch told Harper's Bazaar.

Discussion regarding race and gender and the title of James Bond continues, with Craig himself sharing his thoughts. Here's why he's against a female James Bond.