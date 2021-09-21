The Public Appearance Prince William And Kate Middleton Decided To Join With Prince Charles And Camilla

It's officially been confirmed by Buckingham Palace that Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, and Camilla Parker Bowles will all be heading out for a very British occasion in London. Yep, 007 himself, Mr Shaken Not Stirred, will have the royals hitting the red carpet for the premiere of the latest James Bond movie, "No Time To Die" (via Daily Mail).

The event will take place at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall on September 28 and will see the royals brushing shoulders with some of the cast as well as the movie's director, Cary Joji Fukunaga, producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, and Billie Eilish, who performs the theme (via Reuters). It's not clear which castmembers they'll meet, though Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, and Naomie Harris are all expected to attend.

A date night at the movies with Bond isn't exactly out of the ordinary for the royals. William and Kate have attended premieres for the franchise before and walked the red carpet for "Spectre" back in 2015 with Prince Harry. As for Charles and Camilla? Well, they went to the "Skyfall" premiere in 2012.

The decision for all four to walk the red carpet is, according to Daily Mail, "likely to be seen as a sign of collaboration and solidarity between the future king and his eldest son."

Well, whatever it is, we can't wait to see these four all glammed up!