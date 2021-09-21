The Public Appearance Prince William And Kate Middleton Decided To Join With Prince Charles And Camilla
The royal family have barely left the spotlight in 2021. The famous family have repeatedly hit the headlines throughout the year, mainly due to the ongoing rift between the monarchy and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Of course, there was that bombshell sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in March that really set the ball rolling, which caused Prince William to make the bold move of speaking out seemingly off the cuff about claims his brother and sister-in-law made during an appearance.
The royals also appear to have been lying low due to coronavirus restrictions — apart from a handful of public appearances, including the funeral of Prince Philip in April — but it seems like that's about to change as some members of the family are set to step back out in force, but without Harry and Meghan.
William will be making a big public appearance alongside his wife, Kate Middleton, his dad, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, for a special movie event set to benefit charities that support those currently and formerly involved with intelligence agencies and past and present members of the U.K.'s Special Forces (via Daily Mail). Keep on scrolling to find out where these four members of the royal family will be popping up.
James Bond will bring the royal family out in force
It's officially been confirmed by Buckingham Palace that Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, and Camilla Parker Bowles will all be heading out for a very British occasion in London. Yep, 007 himself, Mr Shaken Not Stirred, will have the royals hitting the red carpet for the premiere of the latest James Bond movie, "No Time To Die" (via Daily Mail).
The event will take place at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall on September 28 and will see the royals brushing shoulders with some of the cast as well as the movie's director, Cary Joji Fukunaga, producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, and Billie Eilish, who performs the theme (via Reuters). It's not clear which castmembers they'll meet, though Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, and Naomie Harris are all expected to attend.
A date night at the movies with Bond isn't exactly out of the ordinary for the royals. William and Kate have attended premieres for the franchise before and walked the red carpet for "Spectre" back in 2015 with Prince Harry. As for Charles and Camilla? Well, they went to the "Skyfall" premiere in 2012.
The decision for all four to walk the red carpet is, according to Daily Mail, "likely to be seen as a sign of collaboration and solidarity between the future king and his eldest son."
Well, whatever it is, we can't wait to see these four all glammed up!