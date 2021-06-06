Here's How Meghan And Harry Were Just Seriously Demoted

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the royal family in early 2020. "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," the couple said in a statement at the time, according to People magazine. The plan was for there to be a one-year transition period of sorts, and for the couple to check back in after that time had passed. In February 2021, the palace announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "would not be returning as working members of the royal family."

Harry and Meghan have been stripped of their "HRH" (his/her royal highness) titles, and any of the patronages they previously held have been revoked, and returned to Queen Elizabeth. According to Deadline, "the military, Commonwealth, and charitable associations that will revert to The Queen [include] The Royal Marines, RAF Honington, Royal Navy Small Ships and Diving, [and] the Queen's Commonwealth Trust. Although the couple is still expected to keep the duke and duchess titles, they have just been demoted in another way. Keep reading to find out the move the palace just made.