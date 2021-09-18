Royal Expert Claims William And Kate Are Anxious Over Meghan And Harry's Next Steps

Just about everything that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have done over the past couple of years has affected Prince William and Kate Middleton in one way or another. For example, Harry and Meghan's decision to step down as senior members of the royal family and move out of the UK has left William and Kate to take on even more responsibility, according to Express. While it used to be the Cambridges and the Sussexes working together, William and Kate have "doubled their workload over the last year" because the "Sussexes aren't there," royal expert Russell Myers told the outlet.

Moreover, every interview that Harry and Meghan do has William and Kate picking up the pieces back in the UK, as they continue to uphold the values of the royal family — and protect them. Each public move that Harry and Meghan make seems to have a direct impact on William, and the work that he's trying to do in the UK as the future king. Earlier this month, Time magazine announced its "100 Most Influential People of 2021," and decided to put Harry and Meghan on the list. According to the Mirror, this is also affecting William and Kate, who reportedly have some serious concerns because of it. Keep reading to find out why.