Royal Expert Claims William And Kate Are Anxious Over Meghan And Harry's Next Steps
Just about everything that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have done over the past couple of years has affected Prince William and Kate Middleton in one way or another. For example, Harry and Meghan's decision to step down as senior members of the royal family and move out of the UK has left William and Kate to take on even more responsibility, according to Express. While it used to be the Cambridges and the Sussexes working together, William and Kate have "doubled their workload over the last year" because the "Sussexes aren't there," royal expert Russell Myers told the outlet.
Moreover, every interview that Harry and Meghan do has William and Kate picking up the pieces back in the UK, as they continue to uphold the values of the royal family — and protect them. Each public move that Harry and Meghan make seems to have a direct impact on William, and the work that he's trying to do in the UK as the future king. Earlier this month, Time magazine announced its "100 Most Influential People of 2021," and decided to put Harry and Meghan on the list. According to the Mirror, this is also affecting William and Kate, who reportedly have some serious concerns because of it. Keep reading to find out why.
Prince William and Kate Middleton 'have no control over the narrative,' royal expert says
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have undoubtedly made some power moves, from their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey to Harry's upcoming memoir. And now, a royal expert believes that Prince William and Kate Middleton are "in danger of being dragged into a transatlantic popularity contest" (per the Mirror). Duncan Larcombe told OK! that William and Kate "will feel anxious over the [Time magazine] cover and everything Harry and Meghan do as it always seems to reflect on them," according to the Mirror. He went on to say that "William and Kate are concerned about absolutely everything that comes out of America in regards to Harry and Meghan, especially Harry's tell-all warts and all memoir that's gonna hit the shelves sometime next year." The main reason? William and Kate "have no control over the narrative."
It has long been assumed that William and Kate are worried about what Harry and Meghan will do next. According to Us Weekly, the royal family is "nervous" about Harry's memoir, in particular. "The royal family is shaken up about the book," a source told the outlet, adding that William and Prince Charles are "particularly concerned about what Harry will reveal."