Meghan & Harry: Escaping The Palace Takes Us Behind The Scenes Of Prince Harry's Feud With Prince William - Exclusive

The royal family is the gift that keeps on giving, and there's rarely a day when the regal crew isn't in the news cycle. It's no surprise, then, that Lifetime is back with the third installment in its popular "Harry & Meghan" series. Premiering on Labor Day, "Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace" tracks the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's lives over the last three years, from announcing their decision to step down as senior royals, to moving to Los Angeles to start a new life.

Prince Harry's relationship with his brother, Prince William, has been well-documented by the press, particularly as the pair allegedly don't see eye to eye on a number of key issues, including Harry's wife, Meghan Markle. "Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace" explores the heartbreaking feud between the princes and takes a fictional look at their sibling rivalry. While no one can be 100% sure of what really took place between William and Harry, the movie's executive producers Michele Weiss and Merideth Finn are eagle-eyed royal watchers who wanted the film to piece together as much of the story as possible.

Nicki Swift sat down with Weiss and Finn to find out what it was like recreating Prince Harry and Prince William's royal feud for the screen, and whether either brother is portrayed as a villain in the movie.