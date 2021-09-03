New Film Based On Harry And Meghan's Life Is Causing A Stir. Here's Why

A new film about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's life called "Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace" is set to premiere on Lifetime on September 6. The TV movie "explores what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry (Jordan Dean) and Meghan (Sydney Morton) to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie," according to a synopsis by Lifetime. It promises to dive into some of the claims made by Harry and Meghan during their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, including Meghan's struggle with her mental health and "Harry's fear that history would repeat itself."

Harry and Meghan's life together has been one of the most prominent news stories of the past several of years. Since their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family and move out of the UK, there seems to be even more curiosity surrounding them. Of course, their interview with Oprah didn't help quell that interest; if anything, it caused more questions to arise. Lifetime's new film will attempt to answer some of those questions, and while the film is undoubtedly going to prove popular amongst royal watchers and anyone who has been following Harry and Meghan's story, it's already causing quite a stir. Keep reading to find out why.