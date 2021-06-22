Were These Princess Diana's Final Words Before She Died?

Princess Diana died in a car accident in August 1997, after the car that she was riding in struck a concrete pillar inside the Pont D'Alma tunnel in Paris, France, according to USA Today. Diana and her boyfriend Dodi Fayed were sitting in the backseat of a black Mercedes S280 after leaving the Ritz Paris following dinner. Their driver, Henri Paul, was reportedly speeding, trying to evade paparazzi when the accident occurred, sometime after midnight on August 31. It was later reported that Paul had a blood alcohol level that was "more than three times France's legal limit" at the time of the crash.

Both Fayed and Paul were pronounced dead at the scene, but Diana was still alive. According to the Daily Mail, Dr. Frederic Mailliez's Peugeot was driving in the tunnel and pulled over to help. He did not know that it was Diana in the car at the time, but he said that started speaking to her in English, telling her that everything would be okay. Fire official Philippe Boyer told the Daily Mail that Diana did have a pulse, and that it was "fine and quite strong." However, things did end up taking a turn for the worse, and it was in the next few moments that Diana may have said her very last words. Keep reading for more.